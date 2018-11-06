WATCH: Amari Cooper scores first touchdown as a member of the Dallas Cowboys
FOX Sports Southwest
That didn’t take long.
On the Dallas Cowboys second drive of the game, Dak Prescott found new wide receiver Amari Cooper for his second reception of the game and his first touchdown as a Dallas Cowboy from four yards out to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead over the Tennessee Titans.
Watch Cooper’s first TD with a star on his helmet below.
RT if you're ready to see more @AmariCooper9 TDs for the #DallasCowboys #TENvsDAL pic.twitter.com/MVrlNz6ici
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 6, 2018
