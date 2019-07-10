WallpaperWednesday – Lonzo Ball sports New Orleans Pelicans jersey in new photo

The dust has settled on one of the busiest two weeks in NBA history…and from all the movement comes Lonzo Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans shared a new photo on their Twitter page Wednesday of their new point guard wearing his new New Orleans Pelicans gear.

Lonzo looks great in navy, gold and white.

You can download this #WallpaperWednesay pick by clicking on the tweet below:

https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA/status/1149028887122403330

