Valeri Nichushkin returning to Dallas with two-year deal

The Dallas Stars are bringing back winger Valeri Nichushkin on a two-year, $5.9 million contract after their 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft spent the past two seasons playing in his native Russia.

The 23-year-old Nichushkin made his NHL debut as a teenager in 2013 and spent three years in Dallas. His two years in Russia were with CKSA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League, where he had 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) over 86 games.

This past season, Nichushkin helped the club reach the KHL championship series with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 19 playoff games.

Nichushkin has appeared in 166 NHL games, registering 64 points (23 goals, 41 assists). He was on the only two playoff teams Dallas has produced in the past 10 years in 2014 and 2016.