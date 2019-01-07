Tyler Seguin records his 300th Career Assist, Stars lose 5-1 to Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Kyle Connor ended a 10-game pointless streak with a goal to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Sunday.

Adam Lowry, Tyler Myers, Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey, with an empty-net goal, also scored. Morrissey added an assist, Jacob Trouba had two, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves. The Jets rebounded from a 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Alexander Radulov had a power-play goal for the Stars. They lost for the first time in regulation in their last six games (4-1-1).

After Lowry was called for goaltender interference, John Klingberg‘s shot from the point went in off Radulov at 1:56 of the second.

Radulov has a goal and five assists during a three-game points streak. Tyler Seguin was credited with the second assist for his 300th NHL assist. He extended his points streak to five games, with four goals and three assists.

Lowry got some satisfaction exactly a minute later with the equalizer after getting his own rebound and firing the puck past Ben Bishop. Myers’ wraparound made it 2-1 at 18:56.

Connor extended Winnipeg’s lead at 1:15 of the third with a blast from the high slot. He was back on the top line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler in Winnipeg’s first game without winger Nikolaj Ehlers, who’s out with an upper-body injury for at least a month.

The Stars pulled Bishop with five minutes remaining and Morrissey notched his fifth goal of the season at 16:30 while the Jets were short-handed. With Bishop back in net, Little scored with 18 seconds left.

UP NEXT:

Stars: At St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.