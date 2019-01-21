Twitter reacts to Tony Romo’s amazing predictions in Patriots – Chiefs game

If you watched the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, not only were you witness to one of the best games of the season…you were witness to the amazing playing calling predictions of CBS color analyst Tony Romo.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was simply AMAZING predicting what the Patriots would do based on the Chiefs defensive formations before the ball was ever snapped.

And time and time again, Romo was spot on with his insights…so much so that everyone flooded to Twitter to comment on what they were seeing.

Many simply concluded that Romo has super powers that allow him to see the future.

Here are some of the best reactions we found tonight on Twitter:

You thought Tom Brady was great tonight? Here's some snippets of Tony Romo's late-game forecasting wizardry. pic.twitter.com/sH09q6IJfj — Jack Korte (@JackMyNBC5) January 21, 2019

Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year. #YoureAWizardTony — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 21, 2019

That game made me sad. Tony Romo on the other hand did not. Absolutely brilliant — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) January 21, 2019

You know what: the coach that needed to be hired in the NFL is @tonyromo. Listen to this man. This is pure football genius. He’s calling —literally calling — plays before they happen. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 21, 2019

• patrick mahomes iii is a legitimate nfl superstar • the nfl’s officiating is still trash but not as trash as their overtime rules • tom brady is the greatest qb of all time there’s no debate on this • tony romo should be an nfl defensive coordinator asaptually — ᴍɪᴋᴇ ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴏᴡ (@taddmike) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo at the end of that game pic.twitter.com/LL9HYxXSQo — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 21, 2019

Great commentating by Tony Romo. He should be a coach. He called out everything that they were doing. — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo knows how Game of Thrones ends. — Cabbie Richards (@Cabbie) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo’s the real M.V.P. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo needs to be the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs… just a thought… — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 21, 2019

If @tonyromo ever tells you tomorrow is your last day on Earth, you best get your affairs in order. — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownWJOX) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo knows what you're having for breakfast tomorrow. — For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo shaking his head "no" when I start to cross what I think is an empty city street — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo needs a head coaching job… Dude called every play…💯💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) January 21, 2019

What if they fired Scott Linehan just to hire Tony Romo? pic.twitter.com/RhPGigOXoH — Christian (@clxpez29) January 21, 2019

Tony romo using his sixth sense to call every play pic.twitter.com/FYiDGjgXdV — Schultzy (@hairyyetialex) January 21, 2019

What an amazing game called by Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/aRkFcTk5do — Brandon owens (@BrandonO1980) January 21, 2019

Tony romo in the booth predicting the future. pic.twitter.com/Gvh6eOSCsv — Tyler J (@TJ_the_Hero) January 21, 2019