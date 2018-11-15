Twitter reacts to Patrick Mahomes saying he puts ketchup on his steak

It all started with a very simple comment from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an interview with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

Wickersham’s feature that followed has this little tidbit from the NFL MVP-front runner:

“At a restaurant recently, his mom, Randi, recognized an unfilled desire as he dove into a steak. ‘Just ask for it,’ Randi said. ‘I know you want it.’ Patrick wouldn’t. So she asked for the ketchup and slipped it to him.”

That’s right. The guy from Tyler, Texas puts ketchup on his steak.

Twitter went nuts.

Big news that Patrick Mahomes likes ketchup on his steak. The more important question is how well done he likes it. #beef — Jeff Sutton (@jeffjsutton) November 15, 2018

@PatrickMahomes5 Try ketchup mixed with A1 with your steak, that’s my go to, and don’t let the haters keep you down for eating your steak the way you want! — Chris Rieker (@ChrisRieker) November 15, 2018

Patrick Mahomes' teammates didn't all know about his ketchup love. "I haven’t seen him put ketchup on anything, actually," Chiefs WR Chris Conley said. "That’s a surprise to me. … That’s kind of gross." https://t.co/XBdm68LJAY — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 15, 2018

If he throws 57 TDs ILLL start putting ketchup on my steak at the Super Bowl party — Glen Maratea (@Maratea20G) November 15, 2018

Negative… KC fans will start putting ketchup on OUR steaks from now on. If @PatrickMahomes5 says it's right, it's right. — Jeff Sater (@jeffsater) November 15, 2018

What self respecting carnivore puts ketchup on steaks? — Dennis Cho (@dennischo913) November 15, 2018

Heinz offers Patrick Mahomes ketchup for life if he scores 57 TDs https://t.co/W0SoDG0kDG pic.twitter.com/zqAoOBzmCb — Larry Legend (@NFLRT_) November 15, 2018

Patrick Mahomes puts ketchup on steak and Mac n Cheese Just dropped him from my fantasy team — Armando 🙌🦅🏝🏈🏋️‍♀️ (@LakersCanes305) November 15, 2018

I don't know if I could like @PatrickMahomes5 any more than I already do. But if his love of #ketchup gets #KC a @Whataburger I will love him for life! — Daniel Munzer (@munzerburger) November 15, 2018

Just as we all start to believe @PatrickMahomes5 can do no wrong we learn he puts ketchup on steak. He’s human — Ryan Carr (@ryonjeremy3) November 15, 2018

Baker Mayfield = motivated by haters Patrick Mahomes = motivated by ketchup https://t.co/a0wwuXvKMK — Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) November 15, 2018

When @PatrickMahomes5 brings a Super Bowl to #ChiefsKingdom I’m eating a medium steak with Ketchup for the culture — Mahomes is where the Heart Is (@CO_DHAII) November 15, 2018