Twitter reacts to Patrick Mahomes saying he puts ketchup on his steak

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiles as he runs off the field after the team defeated the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

It all started with a very simple comment from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an interview with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

Wickersham’s feature that followed has this little tidbit from the NFL MVP-front runner:

“At a restaurant recently, his mom, Randi, recognized an unfilled desire as he dove into a steak. ‘Just ask for it,’ Randi said. ‘I know you want it.’ Patrick wouldn’t. So she asked for the ketchup and slipped it to him.”

That’s right.  The guy from Tyler, Texas puts ketchup on his steak.

Twitter went nuts.

 

 