Twitter Reacts To Historic Monday Night Football Game Between Chiefs and Rams

Nov 19, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was an instant classic.

A battle between two 9-1 titans from two different conferences in what many believe was a Super Bowl preview.

105 points put up on the board between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Rams 54-51 win.

And Twitter lost it’s mind.

 

 