Twitter Reacts To Historic Monday Night Football Game Between Chiefs and Rams
It was an instant classic.
A battle between two 9-1 titans from two different conferences in what many believe was a Super Bowl preview.
105 points put up on the board between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Rams 54-51 win.
And Twitter lost it’s mind.
YOU GET A TOUCHDOWN! AND YOU GET A TOUCHDOWN! AND YOU GET A TOUCHDOWN! #MNF pic.twitter.com/jwtOam212o
— Greg Conway (@gregthegreat8) November 20, 2018
This is full on Marvin Hagler-Thomas Hearns here. #Rams with plenty of time to land the knockout. #Chiefs #MNF
— Bill Lekas (@BillLekas) November 20, 2018
“We’re definitely just living in a simulation. They’re getting way too obvious with it now. Someone is definitely just playing #Madden.”
— @catsinspacecamp as #KCvsLAR #MNF hits 98 points.
— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) November 20, 2018
The @Chiefs are like… #MNF #KCvsLAR pic.twitter.com/ywvDDDmkoC
— Ryan Siverson (@rysiphoto) November 20, 2018
This game has everything #MNF pic.twitter.com/RB5eIxSC1W
— Seth Pringle (@spring1e) November 20, 2018
98 points is tied for 9th most amount of combined points in NFL history.#MNF #KCvsLAR
— ArtWoz (@artwoz) November 20, 2018
Everyone on both teams
#MNF #KCvLA #KCvLAR pic.twitter.com/r2EVHf7csc
— Kim-Magic ☠️🏈 (@KimFromTampa) November 20, 2018
#mnf has me immune to tds being special……. however pic.twitter.com/mXDMYJPYlV
— Daniel Schaar (@Dschaar56) November 20, 2018
This game is craaaaaazy!!! @espn #MNF #MNFxESPN @minakimes pic.twitter.com/nkfe0IS033
— Mister DJ (@Bluetardis1231) November 20, 2018
#MNF pic.twitter.com/lVbfOS3dYh
— Andy Larkins (@andylarkins) November 20, 2018
100+ points, 900+ yards of total offense, not sure if this is the NFL or college football, but this game is insanely good!! #MNF
— George R (@GeoBxYanks47) November 20, 2018
#MNF pic.twitter.com/pvyV0pL9YY
— JDP (@jd_pittman) November 20, 2018
There’s 1:49 left in the #Chiefs–#Rams game so that means they will score five more touchdowns. #MNF pic.twitter.com/dPQUgHkbpR
— Matt Higgins (@MattHiggins80) November 20, 2018
#MNF #LARams pic.twitter.com/TEaLcx0VFL
— Gareth Davis (@Prozspector) November 20, 2018
DeFEnSE WiNs CHAmpiOnShipS #KCvsLAR #Rams #Chiefs #MNF pic.twitter.com/aiNInXA7Q7
— the sabres are good again!!! (@CoryLandel) November 20, 2018
Final score of this #MNF game pic.twitter.com/TVrqckznzv
— Jake Diekman (@JakeDiekman) November 20, 2018
Me watching the most entertaining Monday Night Football game I’ve ever seen #MNF #KCvsLA pic.twitter.com/WNWE1MBlR0
— Austin Albers (@austinjonalbers) November 20, 2018
#MNF pic.twitter.com/UeuLu7IloQ
— Adrian (@ElQueSab3_) November 20, 2018
I bet the under.. #MNF pic.twitter.com/Khoket1H1v
— Brandon Szachta (@BSzachta) November 20, 2018
Checking the #MNF score has me like pic.twitter.com/0TTSa2jBaD
— Sam Asfahani (@samasfahani) November 20, 2018