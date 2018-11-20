Twitter Reacts To Historic Monday Night Football Game Between Chiefs and Rams

It was an instant classic.

A battle between two 9-1 titans from two different conferences in what many believe was a Super Bowl preview.

105 points put up on the board between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Rams 54-51 win.

And Twitter lost it’s mind.

YOU GET A TOUCHDOWN! AND YOU GET A TOUCHDOWN! AND YOU GET A TOUCHDOWN! #MNF pic.twitter.com/jwtOam212o — Greg Conway (@gregthegreat8) November 20, 2018

This is full on Marvin Hagler-Thomas Hearns here. #Rams with plenty of time to land the knockout. #Chiefs #MNF — Bill Lekas (@BillLekas) November 20, 2018

“We’re definitely just living in a simulation. They’re getting way too obvious with it now. Someone is definitely just playing #Madden.”

— @catsinspacecamp as #KCvsLAR #MNF hits 98 points. — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) November 20, 2018

98 points is tied for 9th most amount of combined points in NFL history.#MNF #KCvsLAR — ArtWoz (@artwoz) November 20, 2018

#mnf has me immune to tds being special……. however pic.twitter.com/mXDMYJPYlV — Daniel Schaar (@Dschaar56) November 20, 2018

100+ points, 900+ yards of total offense, not sure if this is the NFL or college football, but this game is insanely good!! #MNF — George R (@GeoBxYanks47) November 20, 2018

There’s 1:49 left in the #Chiefs–#Rams game so that means they will score five more touchdowns. #MNF pic.twitter.com/dPQUgHkbpR — Matt Higgins (@MattHiggins80) November 20, 2018

Me watching the most entertaining Monday Night Football game I’ve ever seen #MNF #KCvsLA pic.twitter.com/WNWE1MBlR0 — Austin Albers (@austinjonalbers) November 20, 2018