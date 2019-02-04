Twitter Reactions: Fans have mixed feelings after lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history
From lack of points to indifference to the halftime show to historic title win #6, reactions on Twitter were very mixed when it came to Super Bowl LIII.
Here are some of the best posts:
Tom Brady finally acquired his sixth infinity stone #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bARhtOI3Xy
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 4, 2019
🚨 Who’s a better quarterback?
RETWEET for: Charlie Brown
LIKE for: Jared Goff#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T3J77IdjFf
— Everything Is Earned🎙 (@CLESportsPod) February 4, 2019
Not pointing any fingers but…..👇🏽#SuperBowl 😩 #DrakeCurse pic.twitter.com/0Usl32ovWg
— Power 106 (@Power106LA) February 4, 2019
Everyone complaining about how bad the #SuperBowl was but think about the folks who actually dropped 3 grand to see that LIVE. pic.twitter.com/K1EeYPxBrN
— Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) February 4, 2019
Fun Fact: The last touchdown pass thrown in a #SuperBowl wasn't thrown this year… #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sDLsQYfasT
— Alex Nolan (@misternolan90) February 4, 2019
The XFL is going to SAVE football 👊#superbowl
— WWE (@WWE_NEWS_NBC) February 4, 2019
Jordan 6/6 in the NBA Finals. The real 🐐. Knock it off. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/MiSmvVfUuM
— miltee (@miltee_tdot) February 4, 2019
Whomever made this….nice #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/NiN6KSEqFu
— Darth Hendrick (@DarthHendrick) February 4, 2019
The Rams and Spongebob fans tonight #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Nrk13hjG9E
— Joe Murray (@KaptinFathead) February 4, 2019
Me during the entire #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/5JRpC19ZDu
— Meme Supreme (@DoubleDyldo) February 4, 2019
Queue the Duck Boats 🏈🏈🏈#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pfySz0xev4
— LaToya 👑 (@Patriot_Diva) February 4, 2019
The game that should have been… #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/iO6WVD7rMH
— Joe Gough (@joegough) February 4, 2019
"It was like a home game." #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xP5EwZIgQC
— Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) February 4, 2019