Twitter Reaction: Mavericks make huge move in NBA Draft to get Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks set #NBATwitter on fire Thursday night with their trade with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Luka Doncic.

Here are some of the best reactions to the trade that rocked the NBA Draft.

Also, did I mention that we got Doncic? pic.twitter.com/hx9UB2aMvd — Jeff Skin Wade (@SkinWade) June 22, 2018

Welcome my man @luka7doncic — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 22, 2018

Dreams do come true. Can't wait to show the @dallasmavs what I'm capable of. Go check out my 1st #PaniniInstant card https://t.co/ZGu9U7iRu4 pic.twitter.com/jF2Gt9F5c0 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) June 22, 2018

Here’s some film on Luka Doncic, who is going to play alongside Dirk Nowitzki on the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/22FWUIHrZU — PM Sports News (@PMSportsNews) June 21, 2018

I had Luka Doncic No. 1 on my Draft Big Board. This is huge for Mavs. Expect the Mavs to go hard at DeMarcus Cousins in free agency now. — MICHAEL LARK (@Michael_Lark) June 21, 2018

Shawn Marion on new Mavs draft pick Luka Doncic: "Personally, I think he's an exciting young player. I'm excited to see what he can do in the league here. He was European player and he's got tremendous upside. I can't wait for him to put that Mavs uniform on." @SportsDayDFW — Nathan Han (@NathanHan13) June 22, 2018

So excited about Doncic. Mavs get best player in the draft. #MFFL — Will Cain (@willcain) June 21, 2018

This draft is merely step 1 of the dream off-season we have been waiting for for years. Just wait. I have had a gut feeling about this for ages. #MFFL — Dick Nowitzki (@squish41) June 22, 2018