Twitter Reaction: Cowboys Nation Flocks To Social Media To Celebrate Dallas’ 24-22 Playoff Win Over Seattle

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to the Cowboys’ HUGE playoff victory over the Seahawks:

Proud of the @dallascowboys for the big win tonight! Enjoy, then get right for next week! — Miles Austin (@MilesAustinIII) January 6, 2019

THE DALLAS COWBOYS WILL WIN THE SUPER BOWL. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 6, 2019

I am free for life. FREEDOM!!

Congrats to the @dallascowboys tonight ⚔️ https://t.co/mZtEfrf8Hk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 6, 2019

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: DAK PRESCOTT, ONE OF THE NFL'S GREATEST PLAY-MAKERS. THAT RUN ON 3RD AND FOREVER WAS ALL GUTS. HE JUST WANTED IT MORE THAN SEATTLE'S DEFENSE DID. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 6, 2019

HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 6, 2019