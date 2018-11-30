TWITTER REACTION: Cowboys fans fired up for win over the Saints

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off their biggest win of the season Thursday night in the 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys won their forth straight game while snapping the 10-game winning streak the Saints entered AT&T Stadium with.

Of course, Twitter went insane after the game…rightfully so…and now have even bigger aspirations for Dak, Zeke, Amari and company…

 

 