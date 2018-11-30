TWITTER REACTION: Cowboys fans fired up for win over the Saints

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off their biggest win of the season Thursday night in the 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys won their forth straight game while snapping the 10-game winning streak the Saints entered AT&T Stadium with.

Of course, Twitter went insane after the game…rightfully so…and now have even bigger aspirations for Dak, Zeke, Amari and company…

Ladies, if he: – cusses

– is in a misfit gang of Hot Boys

– tackles people

– talks recklessly

– backs it up He’s not your man. He’s Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 30, 2018

With tonight's W, @dallascowboys QB Dak Prescott has more wins than Drew Brees since 2016. pic.twitter.com/wunCikxNpK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 30, 2018

Walking into the office this morning with “Who DAK, Who DAK, Who DAK say gonna beat Dem #Cowboys?!!!” #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/8UODtbIrNg — David Weaver (@superweave) November 30, 2018

Great win #CowboysNation shout out to the hot boyz @TankLawrence. now to the biggest cowboy hater @stephenasmith do me a favor and…… pic.twitter.com/Xo6FIjL04v — Positive Adjustment (@1onewon) November 30, 2018

How Bout Them #DallasCowboys! @EzekielElliott and @VanderEsch38 joined us after their big win over the Saints pic.twitter.com/cv1s0cqSUg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 30, 2018