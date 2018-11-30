TWITTER REACTION: Cowboys fans fired up for win over the Saints
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off their biggest win of the season Thursday night in the 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
The Cowboys won their forth straight game while snapping the 10-game winning streak the Saints entered AT&T Stadium with.
Of course, Twitter went insane after the game…rightfully so…and now have even bigger aspirations for Dak, Zeke, Amari and company…
Get hype like Mike!!!! #NOvsDAL pic.twitter.com/ewUF4Ab3pk
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 30, 2018
biiiiiiiiiig mood#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/tP7MHVdKpU
— SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) November 30, 2018
Ladies, if he:
– cusses
– is in a misfit gang of Hot Boys
– tackles people
– talks recklessly
– backs it up
He’s not your man. He’s Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 30, 2018
With tonight's W, @dallascowboys QB Dak Prescott has more wins than Drew Brees since 2016. pic.twitter.com/wunCikxNpK
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 30, 2018
ONLY THING I LOST YESTERDAY WAS MY VOICE #COWBOYSNATION #YESSSIRRRRR pic.twitter.com/rnlarq8kmm
— Freeman Jason (@WizKidx703) November 30, 2018
Happy Victory Friday #CowboysNation ✭ pic.twitter.com/4i7TmI8aMz
— LoboBlanco11 (@StacTx) November 30, 2018
@VanderEsch38 how’s it look? Let’s Go! #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/3IpBxGrTxH
— Eddie Gillim (@eddie_gillim) November 30, 2018
@thejaylonsmith and @VanderEsch38 are #TheSmashBrothers #CowboysNation #cowboys pic.twitter.com/s1oMWQ56e7
— Jay Falcon (@jayfalcon07) November 30, 2018
#DallasCowboys gave me
something extra to smile about
this morning! #FridayFeeling#FridayMotivation #NOvsDAL#CowboysNation #DemBoyz#HowBoutThemBoys 💙🏈🤠
☝️#NFCEast… Keep it up! 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/eaRltXoUAq
— Maria G.✌TXmade (@Maria4rmatx) November 30, 2018
Walking into the office this morning with “Who DAK, Who DAK, Who DAK say gonna beat Dem #Cowboys?!!!” #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/8UODtbIrNg
— David Weaver (@superweave) November 30, 2018
Great win #CowboysNation shout out to the hot boyz @TankLawrence. now to the biggest cowboy hater @stephenasmith do me a favor and…… pic.twitter.com/Xo6FIjL04v
— Positive Adjustment (@1onewon) November 30, 2018
ARE YOU NOT F’N ENTERTAINED???!!! #LawN90rder | #HOTBOYZ #ProbowlVote @TankLawrence @TCrawford98 pic.twitter.com/28EUc2dwW2
— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) November 30, 2018
How Bout Them #DallasCowboys! @EzekielElliott and @VanderEsch38 joined us after their big win over the Saints pic.twitter.com/cv1s0cqSUg
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 30, 2018
Ezekiel Elliott has 3,764 rush yards since 2016, the most in the NFL
Elliott has missed 7 games over that span@EzekielElliott @dallascowboys #DallasCowboys
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 30, 2018
