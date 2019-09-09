TWITTER REACTION: Cowboys fans fired-up after season-opening win over Giants
The Dallas Cowboys made short work of the division-rival New York Giants, thrashing the G-Men to the tune of 35-17 win to open the season.
And, Cowboys fans didn’t hesitate to flock to Twitter to let everyone know what they thought of the team’s performance on Sunday.
I know many won’t give up proper due. But that @dallascowboys offense just may be UNSTOPPABLE!!!! ALSO Any more questions about @dak ?? THOUGHT NOT!!!
— Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) September 8, 2019
This is the best I have seen the Dallas Cowboys offense in my lifetime
— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 8, 2019
HELL OF A GAME by @dak so far!!! Good lord! @dallascowboys
— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2019
Heidi & I just watched the @dallascowboys play the NY Giants. Great fun & great WIN. 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/LElvBvagpr
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 8, 2019
There will be an extended halftime…as Kellen Moore is inducted into the @dallascowboys Ring of Honor.
— Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) September 8, 2019
Me on the Cowboys first drive
Me every drive after that.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HfRIpz62el
— Jenny 🌻🌵 (@JGasca34) September 8, 2019
Jason witten right now #DallasCowboys #DALvsNYG pic.twitter.com/J0VOj4V34w
— Brandon Heath Jr. (@BCHeathJr) September 8, 2019
Cowboys offense is looking good!!!!
— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) September 8, 2019
Kellen Moore you was outstanding today!!!!!
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 8, 2019
