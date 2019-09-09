TWITTER REACTION: Cowboys fans fired-up after season-opening win over Giants

The Dallas Cowboys made short work of the division-rival New York Giants, thrashing the G-Men to the tune of 35-17 win to open the season.

And, Cowboys fans didn’t hesitate to flock to Twitter to let everyone know what they thought of the team’s performance on Sunday.

I know many won’t give up proper due. But that @dallascowboys offense just may be UNSTOPPABLE!!!! ALSO Any more questions about @dak ?? THOUGHT NOT!!! — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) September 8, 2019

This is the best I have seen the Dallas Cowboys offense in my lifetime — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 8, 2019

HELL OF A GAME by @dak so far!!! Good lord! @dallascowboys — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2019

Heidi & I just watched the ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ play the NY Giants. Great fun & great WIN. 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/LElvBvagpr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 8, 2019

There will be an extended halftime…as Kellen Moore is inducted into the @dallascowboys Ring of Honor. — Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) September 8, 2019

Me on the Cowboys first drive Me every drive after that.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HfRIpz62el — Jenny 🌻🌵 (@JGasca34) September 8, 2019

Cowboys offense is looking good!!!! — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) September 8, 2019