Trusting their board helped Saints with historic 2017 NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints had what will go down as one of the best drafts in NFL history in 2017, one that resulted in both the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year in running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Saints head coach Sean Payton talked about how staying true to their draft board led to their success in a video posted to the team’s official Twitter account.
Payton speaks with @JohnDeShazier on how trusting their board and grades paid off for last year's historic #SaintsDraft pic.twitter.com/cBmBBhxAhy
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 2, 2018
