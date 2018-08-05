Trumbo homers twice, drives in 5 as Orioles beat Rangers 9-6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mark Trumbo homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 9-6 in a back-and-forth game Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Trumbo singled home a run in the first inning. His two-run homer in the third put Baltimore ahead to stay at 6-5 against losing pitcher Drew Hutchison (1-2), who was making his Rangers debut.

The teams had scored in every half-inning before that, with the lead changing hands in four of those.

Trumbo left the game after his two-run homer against Matt Moore in the seventh.

Austin Wynns and Jonathan Villar also homered for Baltimore.

Tanner Scott (2-2), the second of six pitchers for the Orioles, shut out Texas for 2 1/3 innings. He relieved starter Yefry Ramirez with the bases loaded and two outs in the second and struck out Ronald Guzman.

Baltimore’s bullpen allowed only one run and one hit in 7 1/3 innings. Mychal Givens retired the final four batters for his second save.

Jace Peterson led off the game with a single and scored on Trumbo’s single for a short-lived 1-0 lead.

Ramirez retired the first two Rangers batters but gave up a triple to Elvis Andrus. After two walks loaded the bases, Robinson Chirinos singled home two runs.

The Orioles regained the lead at 4-2 in the second. Hutchison walked two batters and allowed a three-run homer to Wynns, the No. 9 batter.

That lead didn’t survive the bottom of the second. The Rangers scored three runs on Shin-Soo Choo’s sacrifice fly, Andrus’ groundout and a broken-bat single by Joey Gallo for a 5-4 advantage.

Gallo and Rougned Odor homered in each of the first three games of the series, but their streaks were stopped on Sunday.

Trumbo’s homer in the third gave Baltimore a 6-5 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis didn’t play for a second straight game. Manager Buck Showalter said, “He’s banged up a little bit. We’re going to give him the benefit of another day and the off day Monday.” … Showalter said it’s likely that OF Craig Gentry, who has missed six weeks because of a fractured rib, will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Bowie. … INF Steve Wilkerson (strained left oblique), who hasn’t played since July 1, could go on a rehab assignment Thursday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Begin a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Alex Cobb (3-14, 5.83 ERA) will start against Rays newcomer Tyler Glasnow (1-2, 4.27).

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (2-4, 6.50) will start Monday as Texas hosts Seattle and LHP Wade LeBlanc (6-2, 3.95) to begin a three-game series.