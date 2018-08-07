Trae Young drops mixtape to kick off his rookie campaign
“Dear NBA…there’s a few things I want you to know before it all begins…”
Before the season officially gets underway, former Oklahoma Sooners star and current Atlanta Falcon guard Trae Young dropped a mixtape to officially announce himself to the league.
“I want the world to know Trae Young.”
Watch the clip below:
Dear NBA…. 🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/xx77t5P6LV
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 6, 2018
- Big 12
- CBK
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Big12
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Trae Young
-