Thunder sign free-agent forward Markieff Morris

<p> FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. The Washington Wizards say forward Markieff Morris will miss at least six weeks with a neck injury, the latest setback for one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams. The Wizards announced Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, that Morris was examined by a doctor in Dallas after dealing with neck and upper back stiffness since getting hit on the chin during a game on Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File) </p>

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed free-agent forward Markieff Morris on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Morris was traded from Washington to New Orleans two weeks ago in a deadline deal, then waived by the Pelicans. He has been cleared to play after being sidelined since late December because of a neck injury.

Morris averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 34 games this season for Washington. In eight NBA seasons with Phoenix and Washington, the former Kansas player has averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

He’s the twin brother of Boston forward Marcus Morris.