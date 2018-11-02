Thunder rally from 19 down in 3rd, top Hornets 111-107
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 19-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-107 on Thursday night.
Alex Abrines had 25 points on five 3-pointers for the Thunder, who won their third straight.
Malik Monk and Kemba Walker each had 21 points to lead the Hornets, who shot 11 of 41 from 3-point range.
The Thunder made a concerted effort to slow down Walker, who came in averaging 30 points per game. Walker failed to make a field goal before the break and had just three points, although the Hornets still led 48-44 at halftime.
Walker came to life in the third with 10 straight points to help the Hornets push their lead to 19.
Westbrook led the Thunder back.
With 1:12 left, Westbrook drove and found an open Dennis Schroder with a crosscourt pass for an open 3-pointer. After a Charlotte miss, Westbrook used a screen from Steven Adams to get by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist for a layup to push the lead to 108-102. Westbrook punctuated the win with a ferocious dunk with 13 seconds left off a fast break before stopping to glare at the crowd.
TIP INS
Thunder: Westbrook got a technical foul early for screaming “and one” after a driving layup after the foul wasn’t called. … Schroder finished with 21 points and five assists for Oklahoma City.
Hornets: Marvin Williams got his 500th career block.
UP NEXT
Thunder: Visit Washington on Friday night.
Hornets: Host Cleveland on Saturday night.
