Thunder helf off by Kings in 119-116 loss

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Buddy Hield scored 34 points, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116 on Saturday night.

Hield, who played college ball at the nearby University of Oklahoma, shot 12 for 22 from the field. De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley each added 19 points for the Kings.

Paul George, who hit the game-winner the night before in a 148-147 double-overtime win over Utah, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer against the Kings that could have forced overtime. He shot just 4 for 19 for the night.

Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and George and Dennis Schroder each added 14 for the Thunder.

Hield scored 18 points in the first half to help the Kings take a 63-49 lead at the break, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Terrance Ferguson and George cut Sacramento’s lead to 67-64.

Back-to-back 3s by Yogi Ferrell and Hield put Sacramento up 90-74 in the third quarter.

Oklahoma City stormed back in the fourth, and Westbrook’s 3-pointer with about a minute to play tied the score at 116.

Fox made two free throws with 29.3 seconds left to put Sacramento up 118-116. Westbrook came back with a shot that appeared to tie the score, but he was called for an offensive foul after Willie Cauley-Stein took a charge with 11.5 seconds remaining.

The Kings broke through Oklahoma City’s pressure, and Harrison Barnes was fouled with 4.2 seconds left. He made the second of two free throws to give the Kings a 119-116 edge, setting up the final sequence.

TIP-INS

Kings: Hield was cheered loudly during pregame introductions. He attended Oklahoma’s win over Texas earlier in the day. … Bagley hit a deep 2-point jumper at the third-quarter buzzer.

Thunder: Westbrook was called for a technical in the third quarter. It was his 13th of the season, three short of the threshold for a one-game suspension. Coach Billy Donovan was called for one in the second quarter. … Recent addition Markieff Morris debuted and played 17 minutes without scoring against Utah on Friday. He scored 10 on 2-for-8 shooting on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Minnesota on Monday night.

Thunder: At Denver on Tuesday night.