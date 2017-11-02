The Latest: Springer’s 2-run homer extends Astros lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers (all times local):

6:24 p.m.

The Houston Astros are off to a stellar start in Game 7 of the World Series after chasing Dodgers starter Yu Darvish.

Houston took a 5-0 lead in the second inning with three more runs off Darvish, capped by George Springer’s two-run homer. Lance McCullers Jr. also drove in a run with a groundout for the Astros, who are attempting to win their first championship in franchise history.

Springer homered in his fourth consecutive World Series game, becoming the first player in big-league history to accomplish the feat in a single postseason.

In the biggest start of his career, Darvish lasted only five outs — just as he did in Game 3. The Japanese right-hander is headed into unrestricted free agency after the worst World Series by a starting pitcher since 1960, when Art Ditmar lasted got just one out in each of his two starts for the Yankees against Pittsburgh.

The Dodgers got two more runners on in the second against McCullers, but Chris Taylor lined out and Logan Forsythe was doubled up.