The Defining Moments of Dirk to debut Saturday, March 10 on FOX Sports Southwest

DALLAS – FOX Sports Southwest will televise The Defining Moments of Dirk, an in-depth, chronological look at the most meaningful moments of Dirk Nowitzki’s iconic career with the Dallas Mavericks. The one-hour show will debut Saturday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest prior to coverage of the Mavericks game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nowitzki, currently celebrating his 20th season in the NBA, sits down with host and Mavericks TV play-by-play announcer Mark Followill to reminisce about his illustrious career with the only organization he’s ever known. Topics of discussion include Nowitzki’s arrival in Dallas, friendship with Steve Nash, playing in the Olympics, relationship with mentor Holger Geschwindner, becoming the Mavs’ all-time leading scorer, the 2011 NBA Playoffs and Championship, and reaching the 30K point mark, among others.

The show is unique in that Nowitzki recounts his journey with Followill while watching clips from his past, detailing each memory as it unfolds on the screen in front of him. When the topic of legacy is broached, the future Hall of Famer has this to say:

“He’s (Nowitzki) a big guy that could shoot, who could move, that changed the game in a way; helped pave the way for some of the younger Europeans now; loved playing the game; help this team, help this city, help this franchise win games. That’s really it. Always try to be out there and help my team win games.”

The Defining Moments of Dirk on FOX Sports Southwest:

Saturday, March 10 – 6:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 11 – Noon CT

Thursday, March 15 – 9:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 17 – 5:00 p.m. CT

The Defining Moments of Dirk and all Mavericks games televised on FOX Sports Southwest are available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the free FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.

FOX Sports Southwest and the Mavericks will continue celebrating Nowitzki’s 20th season with 41 Moments of Dirk features running in each home game broadcast. Tune in to FOX Sports Southwest to catch the remaining moments.

