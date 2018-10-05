The captain honors the coach with his first game puck after Stars win on Opening Night

A perfect night at the American Airlines Center (especially if you are Stars goalie Ben Bishop posting a shutout) on opening night was capped in the Dallas locker room behind closed doors.

Luckily, cameras caught team captain Jamie Benn honoring new Stars head coach Jim Montgomery on notching his first career win at the NHL level with the game puck.

Here’s to hoping this is the first of many. #GoStars (HT: Twitter.com/DallasStars)