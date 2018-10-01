Texas vs. Oklahoma: FSSW’s Red River Week TV Schedule

IRVING – FOX Sports Southwest will set the table for one of college football’s most storied rivalries with a robust week of programming leading up to the 113th meeting between Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Starting Monday, Oct. 1, FOX Sports Southwest will televise six classic Texas vs. Oklahoma football games from the 1984, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2016 seasons. In addition, the network will debut Bob Stoops & the Red River Rivalry on Monday at 10:00 p.m. CT. The 30-minute show will look at the rivalry through the former Sooners head coach’s perspective, and provide fans a first-hand account of what makes the Texas vs. Oklahoma clash so special.

Within the classic games, FOX Sports Southwest will also incorporate studio wrap-up segments, complete with coaches’ postgame reaction, analysis from college football experts Gary Reasons and Brad McCoy and more. Special features will also be prominent throughout, including a sit-down with former Texas quarterback Todd Dodge to discuss his 1984 Red River experience.

On Thursday, October 4, the network will debut AT&T Red River Showdown Preview, a one-hour show hosted by John Rhadigan that will provide an in-depth look at the upcoming Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup, plus features and interviews with players and FOX Sports personalities. Highlights from the show include:

A profile on former Texas two-time All American defensive back Johnnie Johnson and his legacies now at Texas – Longhorn star receiver Collin Johnson, running back Kirk and daughter Camille, a javelin thrower on the Track and Field team

A feature on Kyler Murray’s elite squad of Sooners receivers

A fan’s guide to attending the game – complete with top new food options at the State Fair of Texas

Clips from the head coaches and players’ press conferences

The 2018 edition of the Red River Showdown kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT on the FOX broadcast network and will be preceded by a special edition of FOX College Football Pregame live from the State Fair of Texas in Dallas beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT on FS1 and continuing at 10:00 a.m. CT on FOX and FS1. The pregame show will include a pair of Big 12 Conference icons – Bob Stoops and former Texas quarterback Vince Young – as part of FOX Sports’ expanded coverage. FOX Sports lead college football play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson, analyst Joel Klatt and reporter Jenny Taft will call the game.

All of FOX Sports’ Red River Week programming, including the game on Saturday, will be streamed on the FOX Sports app, which is available to iOS and Android devices, and provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.