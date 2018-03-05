Texas Tech gives Beard new $19M contract through 2023-24

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Big 12 runner-up Texas Tech has rewarded coach Chris Beard with a new $19 million contract that goes through the 2023-24 season.

The six-year deal was announced Monday by athletic director Kirby Hocutt.

No. 14 Texas Tech goes into this week’s Big 12 tournament as the No. 2 seed with a 23-8 overall record. The 23 wins already match the most for the Red Raiders since they went 30-2 and made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 during the 1995-96 season.

Beard is 41-22 at Texas Tech since replacing Tubby Smith two years ago.

Hocutt said he is “extremely proud” of the direction of the program under Beard.