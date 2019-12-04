Texas Rangers release dimensions for Globe Life Field

As we continue to approach the opening of Globe Life Field, we now know the dimensions for the field the Texas Rangers will be playing on next season.

On Wednesday, the team released the field dimensions via their social media channels, highlighting how all of the distances in the new park will honor past Rangers legends and historic moments in franchise historty.

Introducing the field dimensions at the future home of the @Rangers. pic.twitter.com/UyZ4ppK47U — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) December 4, 2019

Some highlights of the Globe Life Field’s dimensions that pay tribute to former Rangers:

Left-Field Line: 329 feet (Adrian Beltre, No. 29)

Left-Field Power Alley: 372 feet (Franchise’s first season in Arlington in 1972)

Center Field (Straightaway): 407 feet (Ivan Rodriguez, No. 7)

Deepest Distance of the Park: 410 feet (Michael Young, No. 10)

Right-Field Power Alley: 374 feet (The Turnaround Gang – 57 to 84 wins – 1974)

Right-Field Line: 326 feet (Johnny Oates, No. 26)

But while the new stadium has some new distances for Joey Gallo and company to test out, the new dimensions are not too different from what the guys were used to at Globe Life Park.

Tales of the tape. pic.twitter.com/rHAFmYzbhX — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 4, 2019

The Rangers will get their first chance to test out Globe Life Field on March 23rd in an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals.