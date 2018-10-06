Texas Governor Abbott delivers Golden Hat to the Longhorns after Red River Showdown win

It doesn’t get much better than this.

In one of the greatest Red River Showdowns of all-time, the Texas Longhorns kicked their way past the Oklahoma Sooners 48-45 Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

And after the game, it was time to celebrate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was on hand to deliver the Golden Hat to the Longhorns on the field and a celebration that Longhorns fans will not soon forget got underway.

What a game…