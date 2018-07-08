Texans QB coach Sean Ryan on Deshaun Watson: ‘He’s making the steps we want him to’
Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan gave an update on Deshaun Watson, who is still recovering from a torn ACL last season.
The Texans posted an interview with Ryan on their Twitter page, who talked about the progress Watson is making in his return to the field.
Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan says Deshaun Watson is getting better every day. pic.twitter.com/txliKQw4ca
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 6, 2018
- AAC
- AFC
- AFC South
- CFB
- Deshaun Watson
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Texans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Houston Texans
- NFL
- Sean Ryan
-