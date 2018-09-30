TCU beats Iowa State 17-14 on Song’s FG in final minute

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Song kicked a 28-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining and TCU beat Iowa State 17-14 on Saturday night.

The game-deciding kick came three plays after TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson was helped off the field and taken directly to the locker room after taking a hard hit to his left shoulder at the end of a 1-yard run to the 10. Running back Sewo Olonilua then took direct snaps twice to set up the field goal for TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12).

Iowa State (1-3, 0-2) tied the game at 14-all with just under eight minutes left when David Montgomery, who ran for 101 yards on 21 carries, scored from a yard out. Quarterback Zeb Noland kept that drive alive when he avoided being sacked by Ben Banogu on third-and-25, then ran 28 yards for a first down.

On TCU’s ensuing possession, Robinson’s pass was intercepted by Braxton Lewis at the 3. But the Cyclones went three-and-out, then punted the ball for the drive that led to the final points.

The Frogs led 14-7 when Banogu returned a fumble 47 yards right after halftime, and were driving for a possible two-touchdown lead late in the third quarter when tight end Artayvious Lynn caught a short pass and inexplicably tried to hurdle over a defender. The ball came loose when Lynn made midair contact and was recovered by linebacker O’Rien Vance at the Cyclones 9.

After TCU’s first game since SMU in 2009 when neither team scored in the first quarter, Robinson was sacked and fumbled in the first minute of the second quarter.

Multiple players from both teams had a chance to recover before JaQuan Bailey dived over a TCU lineman to finally secure the pinballing pigskin at the Frogs 22. Four plays later, Noland threw a 3-yard TD to Charlie Kolar.

TCU got even on the next drive when Robinson threw a 10-yard TD pass to freshman Taye Barber.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: A year after beating both Oklahoma and TCU, the two teams that later met in the Big 12 championship game, the Cyclones have lost their first two Big 12 games this season to those same teams.

TCU: Robinson was already dealing with an unspecified shoulder issue before the big blow that knocked him out of the game. He has also been prone to turnovers, with five interceptions and three lost fumbles in the last three games. The Frogs defense limited Iowa State to 198 yards.

TURPIN TAKEN OUT

TCU lost playmaking receiver and returner KaVontae Turpin on its first TD drive on a play that was initially called targeting but overturned after replay despite the vicious helmet-to-helmet contact from cornerback Datrone Young.

UP NEXT

Iowa State travels to Oklahoma State next Saturday.

TCU has an open date before hosting No. 25 Texas Tech on Oct. 4, a Thursday night.