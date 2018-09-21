Stars win second straight with 3-1 victory over the Wild

Sep 20, 2018; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Dallas Stars forward Jason Dickinson (16) and forward Gemel Smith (46) congratulate goalie Colton Point (32) after the game against Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

At St. Paul, Minnesota, Justin Dowling broke a tie with 4:06, Anton Khudobin made 14 saves and Colton Points added 12 in Dallas’ victory over Minnesota.

Miro Heiskanen and Radek Faksa also scored.

Zach Parise scored for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves.

 

 

 

 