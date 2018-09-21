Stars win second straight with 3-1 victory over the Wild
At St. Paul, Minnesota, Justin Dowling broke a tie with 4:06, Anton Khudobin made 14 saves and Colton Points added 12 in Dallas’ victory over Minnesota.
Miro Heiskanen and Radek Faksa also scored.
Zach Parise scored for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves.
Miro Heiskanen fires a one-timer for his first NHL preseason goal. Stars lead the Wild 1-0 after one period in Minnesota. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/MpsqfpLMGV
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 21, 2018
Denis Gurianov gets it to the net and Justin Dowling cleans up for the game-winning goal in Minnesota. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/vLw0CEpgzc
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 21, 2018
Radek Faksa finds the empty net from the red line to end it and the Stars get their second preseason win. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/qylzk0R6z9
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 21, 2018
