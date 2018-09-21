Stars win second straight with 3-1 victory over the Wild

At St. Paul, Minnesota, Justin Dowling broke a tie with 4:06, Anton Khudobin made 14 saves and Colton Points added 12 in Dallas’ victory over Minnesota.

Miro Heiskanen and Radek Faksa also scored.

Zach Parise scored for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves.

Miro Heiskanen fires a one-timer for his first NHL preseason goal. Stars lead the Wild 1-0 after one period in Minnesota. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/MpsqfpLMGV — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 21, 2018

Denis Gurianov gets it to the net and Justin Dowling cleans up for the game-winning goal in Minnesota. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/vLw0CEpgzc — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 21, 2018