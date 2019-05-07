Stars goalie Ben Bishop “good to go” for Game 7 in St. Louis

Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop will be in net Tuesday night for Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues.

Bishop left Game 6 early after taking a slapshot to the collarbone in the 3rd period, but the goalie skated on Monday and told the media he was ready for Tuesday’s decisive game.

Bishop and Stars head coach Jim Montgomery spoke to the media about the injury and getting ready for the huge game.

You can watch their interviews below:

https://twitter.com/DallasStars/status/1125485950790926339