Stars GM Nill on return of Nichushkin: ‘We’re getting a better player back’

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill spoke Sunday on the return of forward Val Nichushkin, who signed a two-year deal with the Stars after a stint in Russia’s KHL.

Nichushkin was selected 10th overall by Dallas in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He joined the league at 18-years-old, playing in 166 games over 3 seasons with the Stars, recording 23 goals and 41 assists.

Nichushkin returned to his native Russia in 2016, playing the last two seasons with CSKA Moscow as well as being a member of the Russian national team.

The Stars signed Nichushkin on Sunday to a two-year deal worth $5.9 million.

In his last two seasons in Russia, Nichushkin scored 27 goals with 24 assists 86 games.

“We’re getting a better player back,” Nill said Sunday about the return of Nichushkin via the Dallas Stars Twitter page.

Watch his full interview below: