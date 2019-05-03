Stars, Blues series tied 2-2 heading into Friday night’s Game 5

Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars in game five of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Friday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 4-2.

The Blues are 12-9-5 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 50 power-play goals, converting on 21.1 percent of chances.

The Stars are 14-10-2 against division opponents. Dallas has converted on 21 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 45 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 49 assists and has collected 77 points this season. Jaden Schwartz has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with a plus-22 in 70 games played this season. Roope Hintz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

Stars Injuries: Jamie Oleksiak: day to day (lower body).