Stars add veteran winger Blake Comeau on 3-year deal

Veteran right wing Blake Comeau has signed a three-year contract with the Dallas Stars that is worth $2.4 million per season.

Comeau is a 12-year NHL player who spent the past three seasons with Colorado. The 32-year-old forward had 13 goals and 21 assists last season, including three short-handed goals.

Since making his NHL debut with the New York Islanders in 2006-07, he has also played with Calgary, Columbus and Pittsburgh. He was the Islanders’ second-round draft pick in 2004.

The Stars have also signed free agent goaltender Anton Khudobin to a two-year, $5 million contract as the likely backup to Ben Bishop. And they are bringing back winger Valeri Nichushkin on a two-year, $5.9 million contract after their 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft spent the past two seasons playing in his native Russia.