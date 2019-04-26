Spurs vs. Nuggets: Watch Game 7 on FOX Sports Southwest

FOX Sports Southwest will televise Game 7 of the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets first-round NBA Playoff series on Saturday, April 27. Coverage will begin at 8:00 p.m. CT with Spurs LIVE Playoffs Edition.

Play-by-play announcer Bill Land and analyst Sean Elliott will call the game with sideline reporter Dan Weiss. Ric Renner will host Spurs LIVE alongside analyst Matt Bonner before and after the game.

Spurs postseason programming on the network will also stream live via the free FOX Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers. For more information, visit FOXSportsGO.com.