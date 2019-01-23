Spurs set to host Embiid, 76ers Wednesday night

San Antonio Spurs (27-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (31-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with San Antonio. He currently ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 27.1 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 20-5 at home at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 47.7 rebounds. Embiid leads the 76ers with 13.2 boards.

The Spurs are 9-14 on the road. San Antonio is 3-2 in games decided by less than four points. The Spurs won the last meeting between these two squads 123-96 on Dec. 17. Rudy Gay led San Antonio to the win with a 21-point performance.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is first on the 76ers with 27.1 points and averages 13.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. T.J. McConnell is shooting 50.4 percent and has averaged 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DeMar DeRozan ranks first on the Spurs with 6.4 assists and scores 21.4 points. Patty Mills has averaged 3.6 assists and scored 10.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 121 points, 48.2 rebounds, 30 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Justin Patton: out (foot), Jimmy Butler: day to day (wrist), Ben Simmons: day to day (wrist), Zhaire Smith: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist).

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee), Davis Bertans: out (personal).