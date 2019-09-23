Spurs guard Patty Mills making impact in Australia with Community Water Project
FOX Sports Southwest
San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills started a foundation called the Community Water Project that brings clean, sustainable water to indigenous communities in Australia.
Watch this clip the NBA posted to their Twitter account that shows Mills on one of these trips delivering the water to the people in need and to learn more about the charity.
🇦🇺 @Patty_Mills, an indigenous Australian, launched The Community Water Project in late August to create clean, sustainable water for remote indigenous communities in the Australian Outback. pic.twitter.com/qMBapPejSH
— NBA (@NBA) September 22, 2019
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Spurs
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- Patty Mills
- San Antonio Spurs
-