Saints RB Ingram Ranked #43 on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players List
Over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns while being part of one of the most prominent backfields in the NFL will get you recognized.
Congrats, Mark Ingram, on being named #43 on the NFL Network’s list of the the Top 100 players in the NFL!
1,540 total yards & 12 TDs a season ago.@MarkIngram22 makes his debut on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/dL9HXobARD
— NFL (@NFL) June 3, 2018
