Saints’ Payton: Nothing can undo what happened

Saints coach Sean Payton says he’s glad he’s part of the committee that discusses proposed NFL rule changes.

Payton said during a news conference in New Orleans about an hour before Commissioner Roger Goodell delivered his state of the league address in Atlanta, that coming up with the topics for the committee will be easy, but finding solutions are the hard part.

Payton also notes that nothing discussed or done in the future can change recent officiating mistakes that likely cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.

Payton says he’ll probably never get over missed pass interference and helmet-to-helmet contact penalties committed by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the Saints’ loss to Los Angeles in the NFC championship game. But Payton says it’s important to get past it, which he began doing by spending time alone on the couch, eating ice cream and watching Netflix.

As Payton spoke, he wore a zip-up sweat shirt over a blue undershirt, the visible part of which resembled a T-shirt which portrays Goodell as a clown with a round red nose.