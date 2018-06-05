Ronald Guzman on the adjustments he’s made since being called up by the Texas Rangers
Over the last couple of weeks, Texas Rangers rookie first baseman Ronald Guzman has been on fire at the plate.
The Condor has been driving in runs at a clip that has put him behind only New York Yankees slugger Gleyber Torres for the most RBIs driven in by a rookie in the American League this season.
Guzman recently talked about the changes he has made to his approach on 105.3 The Fan.
.@_ronaldguzman has been locked in at the plate the past two weeks.
Listen as he discusses the adjustments he has made courtesy of @1053thefan. pic.twitter.com/ojVkiivXGe
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 5, 2018
