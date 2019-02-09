Riley, Oklahoma score another Top 5 recruiting class

The University of Oklahoma scores another great Top-5 Class !

Head Coach Lincoln Riley has a lot of juice in the Recruiting World with Back-to-Back Trips to the CFP and Conference Championships. The Sooners claim the Best Receiving Recruiting Class in School History with the #1 Wide Receiver in the Nation, Jadon Haselwood of Atlanta Georgia. OU went strong in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for Receivers in Theo Wease/Allen, Austin Stogner/Prestonwood, and Trejan Bridges/Hebron…and don’t forget they join Pre-Season All-American Candidate CeeDee Lamb.

OU has a legit shot of 3-Straight Heisman Trophies from Transfer Quarterbacks with the addition of Jalen Hurts of Alabama… I’ve Covered Jalen since High School at Channelview in the Greater Houston Area… He’s an Under-rated Passer ! In High School threw for over 6500 yards and 61 Tds, Coach’s Son, and a High Character Kid who handled the benching at Alabama with Class ! Hurts was 26-2 as a Starter for the Crimson Tide.

The Sooners went heavy on defense with 7 Defensive Lineman and 4 Defensive Backs Signed. It will be a totally different look on defense with New Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch running the Show… he’s the Highest paid Asst. Coach in Sooners History and led Washington State to the best defense in the Pac-12… His Philosophy is Speed and Athleticism…! His Uncle is Gary Pinkel of Missouri fame and coached for Mike Leach. Grinch is a great defensive mind who should change the culture of a defense that was ranked 114th in the Nation.

OU’s recruiting tool of #NewWave19 Vinyl has been a hit with the kids… cool videos capped with the kids named on a record… Even though, this generation probably doesn’t know what a record is… as a former DJ… It’s fun and effective !

Biggest Question Marks:

-Offensive Line — 4 of the 5 Starters are gone from a squad that won the prestigious Moore Award for the Best OL in Football

-Can Hurts throw the long ball to this great receiving crew… Lincoln Riley is a genius in creating the perfect offense for his Quarterback… and don’t forget about Waco Midway’s Tanner Mordecai, who the Sooners really like! He flung it around for 4,000 passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards and 71 Total TDs his Senior year which ended in the State Championship Game.