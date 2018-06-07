Red Panda falls off unicycle at Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Even the greats have their off nights.

Take Steph Curry for example.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter scored only 11 points on 1-10 3-point field goal shooting Wednesday night…but luckily Kevin Durant was on fire, dropping 43 points on the Warriors 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

But Curry wasn’t the only one who struggled in Cleveland on this evening.

Legendary halftime act Red Panda took the court to entertain the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena on her 7-foot unicycle, flipping bowls on top of her head in an act that has made her famous in NBA arenas.

But, tonight was different. During the act, the unthinkable happened…Red Panda fell off her unicycle.

Red Panda's performance got off to a rough start. pic.twitter.com/r21ZYrU0Mr — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 7, 2018

Luckily, she looked ok and was about to continue her performance…but it was such a rare sight that it took Twitter a little while to recover.

Red Panda just fell off her bike and I am SHOOK — Robert Littal (@BSO) June 7, 2018

NBA Finals Game 3 Recap: – Kevin Durant, the Slim Reaper, is a god.

– Rodney Hood somehow became LeBron James.

– Jeff Van Gundy called out Draymond Green for being trash.

– Red Panda fell.

– Klay and Steph did not have great nights.

– Warriors in 4 might be a possibility. — Brian Gay (@brian2596) June 7, 2018

She finished the act with the big finale and everything. Gamer with grit, Red Panda. https://t.co/wIsSnHFlJe — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 7, 2018

Pal,,,, I don’t know how to tell you this. But, according to #sources, Red Panda fell of her unicycle. Working to confirm. — Jaxon Peebles (@jpeebs98) June 7, 2018

Red Panda fell off her unicycle before even making it to halfcourt. Unbelievable. #NBAFinals — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) June 7, 2018

Is Red Panda past her prime? Tomorrow on First Take. pic.twitter.com/6TRQRkujMF — Taylor Vippolis (@tvippolis) June 7, 2018

Red Panda just fell off her unicycle. There is no Santa Claus. — Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) June 7, 2018

Red Panda just fell off her unicycle. I have never seen that happen before. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) June 7, 2018

Red Panda…we hope you are ok and can’t wait to see you back on the court next season!