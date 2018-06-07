Red Panda falls off unicycle at Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Even the greats have their off nights.

Take Steph Curry for example.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter scored only 11 points on 1-10 3-point field goal shooting Wednesday night…but luckily Kevin Durant was on fire, dropping 43 points on the Warriors 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

But Curry wasn’t the only one who struggled in Cleveland on this evening.

Legendary halftime act Red Panda took the court to entertain the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena on her 7-foot unicycle, flipping bowls on top of her head in an act that has made her famous in NBA arenas.

But, tonight was different.  During the act, the unthinkable happened…Red Panda fell off her unicycle.

 

Luckily, she looked ok and was about to continue her performance…but it was such a rare sight that it took Twitter a little while to recover.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Red Panda…we hope you are ok and can’t wait to see you back on the court next season!

 

 

 