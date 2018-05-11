Raptors fire coach Dwane Casey after another sweep by Cavs

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have fired Dwane Casey after the team was swept in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers for second straight season.

Toronto President Masai Ujiri on Friday called the move a “very difficult but necessary step.”

He added: “As a team, we are constantly trying to grow and improve in order to get to the next level.”

The move comes two days after Casey was honored as coach of the year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Casey led the Raptors to a franchise-record 59 wins and a top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time. He posted a 320-238 record and is the franchise’s winningest coach.