Raphiael Putney throws down epic dunk in San Antonio Spurs summer league game
Raphiael Putney is a 6’10” forward from West Virginia.
He has traveled the world the last 4 years playing basketball after a college career at UMass.
You might not have heard of Raphiael Putney…but after a dunk last night in the San Antonio Spurs summer league game against the Atlanta Hawks…he’s at least known now on every NBA social media feed.
Check out his dunk below…a near re-creation of Michael Jordan’s epic free throw line dunk from the 1988 NBA Dunk Contest.
✈️✈️✈️@RRPUTNEY3 pic.twitter.com/uNnx2Wkide
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 4, 2018
And you can see the high angle of the dunk at the :55 mark of this highlight package.
Team Stats 📊
– Derrick White: 21 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds
– Jaron Blossomgame: 16 points, 10 rebounds
– Jeff Ledbetter: 16 points, 5 assists
– Chimezie Metu: 13 points, 9 rebounds
– Raphiael Putney: 10 points, 4 rebounds
– Amida Brimah: 8 points, 11 rebounds#SummerSpurs pic.twitter.com/azWnBupGhc
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 4, 2018
