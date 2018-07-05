Raphiael Putney throws down epic dunk in San Antonio Spurs summer league game

Raphiael Putney is a 6’10” forward from West Virginia.

He has traveled the world the last 4 years playing basketball after a college career at UMass.

You might not have heard of Raphiael Putney…but after a dunk last night in the San Antonio Spurs summer league game against the Atlanta Hawks…he’s at least known now on every NBA social media feed.

Check out his dunk below…a near re-creation of Michael Jordan’s epic free throw line dunk from the 1988 NBA Dunk Contest.

And you can see the high angle of the dunk at the :55 mark of this highlight package.