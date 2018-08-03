Rangers score 10 in first 2 innings, beat Orioles 17-8

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a three-run home run and a run-scoring single as Texas scored 10 runs during the first two innings, Rougned Odor homered and walked a career-high five times, and the Rangers routed the Baltimore Orioles 17-8 on Thursday night.

Yovani Gallardo (6-1) won his third straight start but lasted only 5 1/3 innings despite having a 13-1 lead through four. Gallardo, a former Oriole, allowed five runs on nine hits, including home runs by Mark Trumbo and Caleb Joseph, plus two walks on a season-high 104 pitches.

The Rangers have won five of their last six games for their best stretch since winning seven straight from June 16-23.

The 17 runs and 18 hits were season highs for Texas, while the Orioles allowed their most runs this year.

Andrew Cashner (3-10) retired only five batters, allowing eight runs on seven hits. He struck out one, walked one and had a wild pitch.

The Orioles have lost 12 of their last 13 away games and are 13-41 on the road this season, worst in the majors.

Profar’s homer, his 11th of the season, sailed into the upper deck in right field.

Odor, who hit .341 in July, blasted a two-run homer into the right-field second tier in the sixth, his 11th of the year. His first four walks came in the first four innings.

Joey Gallo hit his team-leading 27th home run for Texas in the seventh.

Elvis Andrus had two singles and a double to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Trumbo had three RBIs, with a run-scoring groundout in the first inning and the two-run homer in the fifth, his 13th of the season.

Joseph’s two-run homer, his third of the year, chased Gallardo in the sixth.

Trey Mancini hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth, his 15th. Tim Beckham had his second three-hit game in four games.

Eddie Butler earned his first career save by pitching the final 3 2/3 innings.

First baseman Danny Valencia was Baltimore’s final pitcher and faced one batter, striking out Gallo looking.

ROSTER MOVES

2B Jonathan Villar played his first game with Baltimore after being acquired Tuesday from Milwaukee and went 2 for 5. To make room for Villar on the roster, INF Breyvic Valera was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. … Texas signed former Orioles RHP Chris Tillman, who was released July 27, to a minor league contract.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Jhan Marinez left after pitching one inning with an unspecified injury.

Rangers: Manager Jeff Banister said there’s no concern about OF Nomar Mazara (sprained right thumb) even though he hasn’t played since July 14.

UP NEXT

Friday’s game will match rookie right-handers. Baltimore’s David Hess (2-5, 5.94 ERA) will make his first start since June 29 and hasn’t won since May 25. Texas’ Ariel Jurado (1-1, 4.22) replaced Cole Hamels in the rotation last Saturday and held Houston to one run in six innings.