Rangers head to Seattle to face retooled Mariners

Sure, their names are stitched on the back of their jerseys.

But the Seattle Mariners might need to consider name tags on the front as well after making seven roster moves Sunday with another due before Monday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field.

Something like … HELLO … My name is … DENARD

Outfielder Denard Span, acquired along with reliever Alex Colome in a trade Friday from Tampa Bay for two minor-league pitchers, is expected to be in the starting lineup and in left field on Monday afternoon.

As for Sunday’s transactions, here’s the list:

RHP Alex Colome reports to club.

RHP Dan Altavilla recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

C Chris Herrmann selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

C David Freitas optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

RHP Nick Vincent placed on 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin.

1B Daniel Vogelbach optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

INF Taylor Motter designated for assignment.

It was a stunning number of moves for a team that’s one of the hottest in the major leagues and currently holds the American League’s second wild-card berth.

“Busy morning,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

And it didn’t include shortstop Jean Segura, who wasn’t in the lineup Sunday after being kicked in the head while trying to break up a double play at second base the night before. Segura went through the concussion protocol after Saturday’s game and said he was feeling better Sunday.

“I’ll see the doctor again,” Segura said. “After that, they’ll decide what they’re going to do. Hopefully, I pass. The way we’re playing, we don’t need more guys out of the lineup. So we’ll see.”

Just in case, the Mariners summoned shortstop Zach Vincej from Tacoma in case Segura needs to go on the concussion list, but didn’t add him to the roster before Seattle recorded a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins for its eight win in nine games.

On Monday, Rangers right-hander Doug Fister (1-4, 4.22 ERA), who started his career with Seattle, is scheduled to start against Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (4-3, 4.05).

Fister is 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA in 10 career appearances against Seattle, including eight starts. Gonzales is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in one previous start against Texas.

Fister is coming off his worst outing of the season in Wednesday’s 12-10 come-from-behind victory over the New York Yankees. In 4 2/3 innings, Fister allowed eight runs (six earned) and 11 hits, three of which were home runs.

“Sometimes my aggressiveness works against me,” Fister said. “Make a bad pitch and they make you pay for it. That’s a good club over there, to say the least.

“I made a couple bad pitches, and they got hit out. I need to take care of that, but overall the emphasis is on the team win, and that’s what I take out of it.”

Gonzales, meanwhile, is coming off his best start of the season, pitching seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball in a 1-0 victory at Oakland on Wednesday.

“I think it had bits and pieces of some of my best stuff,” Gonzales said. “I really was just trying to get ahead of hitters, get myself into good counts and allow my pitches to play. I think I’m really starting to figure out how my repertoire works, and my best chance is when I’m ahead in the count.”

It was the longest start of Gonzales’ career.

“Can’t be any more proud and happy for him, kind of taking the next step, being consistent and using all of his pitches,” Servais said. “When you have all three working, locating the fastball, really good changeup and the curveball’s been such a vital pitch for him, you really see this guy stepping forward. We needed everything he gave us.”