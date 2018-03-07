Rangers GM Daniels on role Lincecum will play with team this season
Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels met with the media Wednesday in Arizona to discuss the role that newly signed pitcher Tim Lincecum will play with the team this season.
Listen to JD discuss Lincecum’s role & his expectations for No. 44. pic.twitter.com/2BxfzSPxd4
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 7, 2018
