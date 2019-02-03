Rams-Patriots will be the 8th Super Bowl rematch

Today’s game between the Rams and Patriots marks the eighth rematch in Super Bowl history.

Good news for the Patriots: The team that won the previous matchup is 4-3. New England defeated the Rams, then in St. Louis, 20-17 back in 2002.

Pittsburgh and Dallas have met three times. Pittsburgh won the first rematch, a 35-31 thriller in Super Bowl 13. Then, 17 years later, Dallas defeated the Steelers 27-17.

Other rematches:

—Redskins 27, Dolphins 17 in Super Bowl 17; a rematch of Miami‘s perfection-capping victory in Super Bowl 7.

—Giants 21, Patriots 17 in Super Bowl 46; a rematch of New York’s win, which spoiled New England’s run at an undefeated season, four years earlier.

—Cowboys 30, Bills 13 in Super Bowl 38; a rematch of Dallas’ crushing of the Bills the previous year.

—Eagles 41, Patriots 33 in Super Bowl 52; a rematch of New England’s win in Super Bowl 39.