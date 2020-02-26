PHOTOS: Field turf being installed at Globe Life Field

While the grass isn’t growing, it is defiantly being installed at Globe Life Field.

As we approach the 30 day mark until Opening Day, final preparations for the new home of the Texas Rangers are wrapping up, including the installation of the new field turf the team will play on inside their indoor stadium.

The team posted pictures of the turf going in to the Globe Life Field Twitter page on Wednesday, giving fans their first peak at the green “grass” inside.

You asked for a field shot, we answered. pic.twitter.com/XS6eBDonaI — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) February 26, 2020

Getting baseball ready. 🚜 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/PZ6XyXQCAv — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) February 26, 2020

The synthetic grass surface is being installed by Shaw Sports Turf. It is the same surface the Arizona Diamondbacks installed at Chase Field before the start of last season.

The Rangers will open Globe Life Field with an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, March 23rd.