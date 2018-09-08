Peterson, Tomlinson make NFL’s list of Top 10 Rookie Debuts of All-Time

Former Oklahoma Sooners running back Adrian Peterson and former TCU Horned Frogs running back LaDainian Tomlinson made the cut in the NFL’s list of Top 10 Rookie Debuts in league history.

The video was posted to the NFL’s Twitter account Saturday in preparation for the first big Sunday full of football action this season tomorrow.

You can watch Peterson’s debut with the Minnesota Vikings and Tomlinson’s debut with the San Diego Chargers below and see exactly where they rank on the list: