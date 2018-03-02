Pelicans Anthony Davis named Western Conference Player of the Month
The NBA has recognized Anthony Davis’ amazing month of February by naming him the Western Conference Player of the Month.
Davis averaged 35 points and 13 rebounds per game.
This is the first time that the New Orleans superstar has been named “Player of the Month” in his career.
https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA/status/969325084027555840
