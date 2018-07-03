Owens says he will give HOF induction speech at Chattanooga

Terrell Owens has decided to celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Chattanooga, where he played college football.

The former All-Pro receiver, who has said he was not attending the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, said in a statement on Tuesday that he would give his acceptance speech at his alma mater.

Owens posted on Twitter on Tuesday that he has “decided to give my Hall of Fame speech at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in McKenize Arena on Saturday, August 4. The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at 3:17 p.m.”

Owens said last month that he had declined his invitation to attend the Aug. 4 induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Owens says he is “proud to be a Moc, and I’m honored to be able to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates and fans at the place that provided me an opportunity beyond high school and where I truly began to find myself as an athlete.”

The 44-year-old Owens says he is looking forward to the event, and “Getcha popcorn ready.”